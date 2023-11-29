'Both worlds can exist': Ray County sheriff re-introduces inmate work program

RAY COUNTY, Mo — Ray County is ranked in the second smallest class of counties in the state of Missouri because of its population.

The Ray County jail's population is full of, according to the sheriff, around 60 inmates accused of offenses ranging from drugs to domestic violence.

"Drugs, possession, and [I] just got accepted for a drug court plea, so part of that, I think, is showing I'm trying to make a change," said Reese Anderson, an inmate in the Ray County jail.

Anderson is one of a handful of inmates involved in what could be a first-of-its kind inmate work program in Missouri.

Anderson has two kids at home who are seven and 15 years old.

"Hopefully, they see I'm really trying to make a change and something they can be proud of, and I'm not going to keep repeating the cycle and end up back in jail," Anderson said.

The sheriff paused the program and re-started it because Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston claimed they weren't following state law, including the state's victim's rights statute, that requires notification if inmates are released from the jail.

Johnston said her office received calls from victims and their families after seeing inmates in public.

"If he's following the statute, I don't have a problem with it," she said. "I do if it puts people's lives in danger or if it's going to re-victimize victims."

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers did not confirm or deny whether any law was violated, but the re-introduction of the program came with changes.

"I think both worlds can exist, where we can help others and help the inmates and still have our citizens feel safe," Childers said. "Changes I made — they all wear uniforms marked Ray County sheriff or inmate work program. If they have a victim in this county, they don't come out and work."

Inmates at the Ray County jail help a resident with yard work.

The sheriff said there are inmates who won't be seen in homes or backyards based on the charges against them.

They are restricted to the work program at the jail, only learning skills on-site like welding and auto mechanics.

"I want them to know what it feels like to help others," Childers said. "Being caught in the trap of addiction and mental health, they can forget what good things can happen in life and what good feelings feel like."

Annamae Holmes lives down the street from the jail and welcomed the inmates to her home to work on more than one occasion.

"When the inmates are down here, I come out and talk to them about God," she said.

Holmes said that's her blessing to them for being a blessing to her.

"They trimmed some trees, they're gonna be hauling this brush off and took some stuff away that wasn't working that my husband couldn't fix," Holmes said.

Their uniform might read Ray County inmate when you see them, but they want the reflection to be different when they see themselves.

"We're all people too," Anderson said.

