Ray County voters turn back reelection bid of Sheriff Scott Childers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers fell short Tuesday in his bid to win the Republican nomination for Ray County sheriff.

With all precincts reporting, voters nominated Republican Gary Blackwell to advance to the general election in November.

Blackwell earned nearly 51% of the vote. Childers earned 35% of the vote. Geremy Pearce was third with roughly 14%.

Democrats did not field a candidate for sheriff in Tuesday’s primary.

Childers has been in the headlines throughout 2024 after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed court proceedings that stripped Childers of his powers as sheriff while the court case continued over questions about his running of the prisoner work-release program.

Childers is not the only incumbent sheriff in the Kansas City area to be knocked off in Tuesday night’s primaries.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden lost his bid to win the Republican nomination for sheriff to challenger Doug Bedford.

Bedford will face Democrat Byron Roberson in November’s general election.

