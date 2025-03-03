Raymore man sentenced for fatal shooting in Blue Springs last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man for a fatal shooting at a park in Blue Springs last year.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced that Marquis E. Savannah pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, in connection to the April 13 shooting at Wilbur Young Park.

Blue Springs police identified the two murder victims as 19-year-old LaDronal Hamilton Jr. and 20-year-old Karmello Matlock.

Both charges will be served consecutively, for a total of 25 years.

Court records indicate there was a verbal altercation between several subjects at Wilbur Young Park.

Detectives determined that Savannah charged one of the victims and they began to fight. A firearm dropped during the altercation, and Savannah picked it up and ran away from the victim, then fires at him.

Another suspect pulled a gun and fired at the other victim.

Johnson says violence will never be tolerated, regardless of one's age.

"Two young lives were cut short, and another young person will now spend decades behind bars as a consequence of his actions," Johnson said in a press release.

