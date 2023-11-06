Raytown man armed with pitchfork during Jan. 6 capitol attack pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man charged earlier this year for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol reached a plea agreement last week with federal prosecutors.

Surveillance video captured the man, later identified as Christopher Roe, 39, wearing a Kansas Jayhawks sweatshirt and wielding a pitchfork during the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Roe pleaded guilty to three felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers as part of the agreement.

Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of up to eight years and a fine of up to $250,000. Up to three years of probation and other penalties are also possible.

District Court of Columbia Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly set a sentencing date of March 5, 2024.

