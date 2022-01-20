Raytown man charged for deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Raytown man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his roommate, resulting in the man's death on Wednesday, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Frelix C. O. Beighley-Beck faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his roommate Zackiery Lister.

Police were dispatched to the 9200 block of east 54th Terrace in Raytown on Wednesday when a caller told dispatch that he had committed a murder, according to court documents. The caller told dispatch they shot and then stabbed another person.

Police observed the defendant leave the residence. He told police he did not know what had happened after police observed blood on his hands, the court documents said.

