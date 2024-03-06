Raytown man who blamed Trump, Hawley for his actions in Jan. 6 attack sentenced to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man will spend the next nearly six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Brian Roe, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge to almost six years in prison for his role in the attack.

Roe reached a plea deal last November in which he agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

In a court filing last month, Roe’s attorneys argued he should receive just more than a year in prison. The filing also cited the actions of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) as reasons why Roe participated in the attack.

The government sought a far harsher sentence of nearly six years in prison, another two years supervised release and a $2,000 fine. The government’s position was closer to the maximum prison sentence of up to eight years and a fine up to $250,000.

Surveillance video captured the man, later identified as Christopher Roe, 39, wearing a Kansas Jayhawks sweatshirt and wielding a pitchfork during the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In a weekly conversation with KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer, Hawley said it “sounds like (Roe) ought to go to jail.”

“If you want to demonstrate peacefully, I support it 100%,” Hawley said. “I was seen outside supporting the demonstrators, and I stand by that 100%. But if you’re going to assault cops, that’s not demonstrating; that’s rioting. And if you do that, you need to go to jail.”

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.

