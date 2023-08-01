Red Cross opens shelter for Ottawa-area residents after Sunday’s severe storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storms Sunday night were relentless across the Kansas City area — nearly 100,000 Evergy customers lost power, a steeple was blown off a church and residents of Ottawa are cleaning up days later.

As repair efforts continue, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter for Ottawa-area residents at Ottawa High School, located at 1120 S. Ash St.

“During disasters, the Red Cross works with local officials to meet people's urgent needs. They requested the shelter as a resource for the community during ongoing power outages, and we will continue to work with them to offer shelter as long as it is needed,” the Red Cross shared in a statement.

The shelter is open to everyone in need for free.

Anyone seeking assistance can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

