Nearly 100K Evergy customers affected by Sunday-Monday storms; restoration efforts continue into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 100,000 Evergy customers were affected by powerful storms in the Kansas City area that rolled through Sunday night into Monday morning, the power company shared Monday.

At its peak, 80,000 customers were without power.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery reports winds of up to 60-80 mph swept the area causing trees to snap, power lines to come down and even a steeple to come off of a church.

WOW!



Riverside reported an 80mph wind gust from storms this evening. Overall widespread 60-80mph wind gusts occurred in the KC Metro and south.#mowx #Kswx #Kcwx pic.twitter.com/FjOIsh34wb — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) July 31, 2023

Evergy reports more than 1300 line workers, tree trimmers and support employees have been at work restoring power following the storms, including crews who were brought in from surrounding areas that were unaffected.

Around 10,000 customers remain powerless as of 6 p.m. Monday.

“Crews will continue working until all customers are restored, which is expected by late Tuesday evening,” Evergy shared in a statement.

Evergy is not alone in its struggle to restore power.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities in KCK shared an update Monday explaining the severity of damage called for a “multi-day restoration effort which could very well run into Wednesday.”

As of 7:10 p.m., BPU’s outage map shows 2,159 customers are without power.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner reports this week will feature a pattern of thunderstorms every 12-18 hours.

