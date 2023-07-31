Winds damage steeple of Maywood Community Church in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Damaging winds Sunday night took down the steeple atop Maywood Community Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

The church said even with their beacon now securely on the ground, they consider themselves lucky.

During both July storms, no one at the church was injured and repairs have been minor.

“For what we have here, we’ll consider ourselves fortunate in comparison to some of those situations,” said Don Ash, church elder at Maywood Community Church.

Ash has been part of the congregation for more than 30 years. With about 125 members, he said there's never a lack of helping hands.

Monday morning, a roofing company placed tarps to cover the hole while members cleaned up.

Ash said it’s important to the church to replace the steeple as it's been integral to the structure's design for decades.

“We’ll feel like we are finally back together once the steeple is back up,” Ash said. “We’ll make it one way or another.”

Ash anticipates the church’s insurance will cover the damage.

