Weather Blog: Heat, thunderstorms working with each other

Good Monday bloggers,

OK, I will admit I was not expecting the thunderstorms Sunday evening to be that ferocious. I thought we would see a few thunderstorms with the main chance after midnight. The after-midnight thunderstorms did happen, but my goodness.

Viewer Jill Marchant captured a lightning strike above downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as storms moved through the area Sunday night. What an incredible photo!

Jeff Penner

When you zoom in, Jill captured something very rare. A lightning bolt heading up from the ground. This happens a lot, but to capture in a photograph does not happen a lot. Thank you Jill for the photo and thank you meteorologist Wes Peery for noticing that feature. Wow!

Jeff Penner

What is next? The thunderstorms have two benefits. One, we need the rain and, two they keep the high heat away. The one problem is when they produce severe weather.

The pattern this week will feature thunderstorms every 12-18 hours tracking along the northern edge of the heat. So, the heat and thunderstorms are working with and somewhat against each other. And, as usual KC seems to be in between.

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.