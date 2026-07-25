Report sheds light on house fire during Kansas City highway shooter manhunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire investigation revealed an Independence house fire set at the family home of Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, the suspect in a string of Kansas City highway shootings, was started by a human.

Missouri Fire Marshal's Office A report from the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office show the basement of an Independence home where the suspected June 2026 highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz's body was found.

A report from the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office said Sanchez-Munoz set a bed on fire in a small bedroom in the rear of the house, located at 731 South Brookside in Independence, on June 17.

Independence Police Department's SWAT team used a pole camera to see Sanchez-Munoz in the house.

He left the room where the camera was and a few minutes later, officers could see fire coming from the bed, per the report.

The report determined the fire started on the main floor of the house.

Sanchez-Munoz was not seen leaving the house.

An Independence officer told investigators the first and second floors were searched earlier by Independence police.

Missouri Fire Marshal's Office A report from the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office show the basement of an Independence home where the suspected June 2026 highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz's body was found.

The officers were not able to search the basement because of the water levels from the firefighting efforts.

Water from the basement was pumped out and police searched the entire house and did not locate the suspect.

Law enforcement agencies were notified on June 24 that possible human remains had been found in the house.

A set of human remains, believed to Sanchez-Munoz, were found in the basement behind a concrete wall with heavy clutter and debris, the report states. Family members found the remains while cleaning the house.

Missouri Fire Marshal's Office A report from the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office show the basement of an Independence home where the suspected June 2026 highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz's body was found.

The report said there was little fire damage to the basement.

Sanchez-Munoz's stepfather, Justino Noria, told investigators he believed police set the house on fire. The stepfather was told the fire was believed to have been started by his stepson.

When Noria was asked if the family wanted to pursue charges, he said he would discuss it with his wife — Sanchez-Munoz's mother. There has been no development on this at this time, the report said.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the remains as Sanchez-Munoz on June 29.

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