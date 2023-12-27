Resident finds missing 18-year-old dead in wooded area of Mosby, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing 18-year-old, Andrew Mullin, was found deceased by a resident in a "heavily wooded area" of Mosby, Missouri, on Dec. 21, according to a spokesperson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Mullin died by apparent suicide, per the spokesperson.

Mullin was last seen on Nov. 27 in the 12200 block of Fourth Street in Mosby. He was reported missing on Dec. 5.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.