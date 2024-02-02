Resident killed in Thursday night fire in Mayview, east of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A resident was killed late Thursday night in a multi-structure fire about an hour east of Kansas City.

The Mayview Fire Protection District said firefighters got the call just before 11 p.m. Thursday that multiple structures at a property on Mary Street were on fire, with one building fully engulfed.

Firefighters requested assistance from several surrounding area fire departments from Higginsville, Lexington, Wellington and Odessa.

In the course of fighting the fire, crews say one resident of a home died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.