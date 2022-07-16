KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an altercation Friday evening at Lansing Correctional Facility left one male inmate hospitalized and staff members injured, officials have provided updates on the situation.

A resident at the facility was stabbed Friday evening by another resident, according to Randall Bowman, executive director of public affairs with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Staff members were then assaulted by inmates while responding to the stabbing, Bowman said. The staff then withdrew from the pod.

Four staff members were injured and received medical attention on the site. One of the staff members made the decision to get additional medical assistance.

The hospitalized inmate's condition remains unknown at this time.

