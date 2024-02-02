Retired Lee's Summit teacher accused of enticing underage child for sex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired teacher who worked with the Lee's Summit R-7 School District for over 30 years is accused of attempting to entice a 14-year-old boy into sexual acts after meeting on an online app.

Gregory Foreman was charged Wednesday with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

On Jan. 17, police responded to the Blue Springs police station on a sex crime that involved a 14-year-old.

The victim's stepfather told police he discovered his son was on a website called "Sniffies" and that his son met up with adult men from the app, according to court papers.

He later granted investigators permission to do an "account takeover" and assume the son's online identity.

A special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation began messaging Foreman, and he allegedly provided his email and sent the agent explicit photos of himself. He continued sending the agent explicit messages.

On Jan. 23, the agent managed to setup a meeting with Foreman at a Mid-Continent Public Library in Blue Springs, but Foreman ended up canceling.

Foreman agreed to meet up with the agent at the same library on Jan. 30., the same day the agent learned Foreman drove a red Kia SUV.

The agent, along with other investigators and officers, responded to the library and conducted a stop on Foreman and took him into custody.

In an interview with investigators, Foreman said he met someone on the Sniffies app and had planned to meet up with them in person.

Foreman said their profile listed them as being 19 years old, but he got the impression they could be 17 years old. He also told investigators he thought the age of consent was 17.

Investigators noted that his LinkedIn profile showed him to be a retired school teacher.

