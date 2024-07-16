Reward available for identifying suspect who attacked KCKPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shared Tuesday a reward is available for information that identifies the suspect in the attack of an officer last week.

Police reported an officer was attacked around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, outside the KCKPD East Patrol Station, located at 849 N. 47th St.

As the officer exited his patrol vehicle, an individual approached without warning, produced a screwdriver and stabbed the officer, per KCKPD.

Following the attack, the man fled the scene, heading into a wooded area near 47th and State Avenue.

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was released the following day.

KCKPD described the suspect as a dark-complected, thin man likely in his 30s who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

The man also has a full beard and a receding hairline at his temples, which forms a widow’s peak in the middle of his forehead, per police.

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission is offering a reward of $5,000 to $6,000 and the KCK Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 is offering $1,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

