Reward increased in WWI aircraft artifact theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest in connection to the theft of World War I aircraft artifacts from a Northland hotel.

A black, 2006 Ford truck was stolen last week from the Hampton Inn, 8551 North Church Road, and in it were two WWI aircraft engines.

Police said the artifacts belong to someone who was traveling from Texas to Minnesota at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

