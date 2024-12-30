Richmond woman, 62, killed Saturday night in crash on MO Highway 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 62-year-old Richmond, Missouri, woman died in a three-car crash late Saturday night in Ray County.

Around 9:30 p.m., a 16-year-old female was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra on Missouri Highway 13 when she crossed over the center line and struck a 2018 Ford Explorer.

The 62-year-old female driver of the Explorer was pronounced deceased on the scene, per troopers.

The driver of the Sierra was transported to North Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries.

A 2002 Dodge Ram was also extensively damaged in the crash when it struck the rear of the Sierra; although, the driver was not injured.

