Saturday Independence homicide victim identified as 34-year-old man, police search for suspect vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has identified the victim of a Saturday fatal shooting as Manuel Barrera, 34, of Independence.

Police found Barrera deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside his residence on Saturday.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect vehicle (pictured above), which they say is involved in the crime.

The vehicle is described as a gray four-door vehicle, with a black rear bumper and black front passenger quarter panel, according to a spokesperson with the Independence Police Department.

