KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search warrant filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol revealed additional details into a July 10 shooting outside of Ale House in Westport that killed one person and injured six others.

Investigators previously said that the shooting occurred after a disturbance inside the bar spilled outside and into a nearby street.

Off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, police officers and Westport security responded to the disturbance.

Three of the individuals involved in the disturbance left the bar and went to a gray Chrysler Pacifica, which was parked on the west wide of Broadway Boulevard, according the search warrant.

Moments later, gunfire rang out from the individuals who had gone to the minivan.

Investigators aren't sure who the initial gunfire was directed at, but officers from KCPD returned fire towards the individuals behind the Chrysler.

One of those individuals who fired shots from the behind the Chrysler, Cardell Crawford , died in the shooting, according to the search warrant.

The MSHP has yet to determine if Crawford was shot by police.

A witness told investigators that another unidentified person, who was not associated with the disturbance, also possibly fired a hand gun.

The MSHP also reported that black Chevrolet Trax arrived at the location of the shooting and parked in the northbound lane of Broadway Boulevard, blocking it.

Investigators located a handgun in the driver's seat of the Chevrolet. They also made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said it was a rental.

He also told investigators that he initially parked down the street, but went closer to the scene of the shooting when he noticed the commotion.

The man also said he knew some of the people involved in the incident.

He admitted the handgun belonged to him, but didn't tell investigators why it was in the front seat.

The handgun was seized and the Chevrolet was was towed to the KCPD Impound Lot.

Investigators believe the Chevrolet has evidence related to the shooting.

