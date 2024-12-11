Second alleged Clay County porch pirate located, arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested a second suspect allegedly connected to a string of package thefts.

Matthew T. Robinson, 41, of Excelsior Springs, was located in Independence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson faces charges of felony theft and felony possession of a controlled substance in connection to the package thefts of more than a dozen residences in Clay County.

Kayley Worthington, 24, is facing the same charges from Clay County prosecutors.

A total of 51 packages were stolen in late November. The thefts occurred in Liberty, Smithville and the Northland.

The stolen items were valued at $2,638, according to court documents.

