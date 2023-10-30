Second motorist dies in Oct. 14 crash on I-70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police say a second motorist has died from injuries in a crash on Oct. 14 along Interstate 70.

Police were originally called out around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, on a three-car crash on a ramp that connects southbound Missouri Highway 291 and westbound I-70.

A Mazda 3 lost control on the ramp and eventually crossed over all three lanes of I-70, coming to rest in the middle of the highway.

A silver Acura ILX struck the Mazda. Then, a Ford Fusion struck both the Acura and Mazda.

The driver of the Acura, 67-year-old Richard Brouillette, of Blue Springs, died from injuries in the crash.

More recently, police say the driver of the Mazda, who was originally transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, has since died. Police Monday identified the victim as Devin Bruntmyer, 30, of Independence.

A passenger in the Mazda 3 was also injured in the crash but has since been released from the hospital.

