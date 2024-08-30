Second teen charged with murder in the shooting death of beloved restaurant owner Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County juvenile authorities charged a second teen Friday in the Wednesday night murder of Irish chef Shaun Brady.

He is charged with second degree murder and attempted stealing, according to a Jackson County Court spokesperson.

The juvenile is in detention.

He will have a mandatory hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult.

Brady was shot to death about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday outside his popular Brookside restaurant, Brady&Fox.

Police said he confronted at least two people trying to break into or steal a car.

A 15-year-old boy was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, or in the alternative, felony murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

He was in family court on Friday, along with his mother, father and sibling, according to KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Attorneys for the juvenile requested the judge place the juvenile in a lower-security detention facility. The judge denied the defense request, meaning the juvenile will remain at the Juvenile Detention Center.

He has a detention hearing set for Sept. 25.

A mandatory hearing will be held in the future to determine if the juvenile will face the charges in adult court.

