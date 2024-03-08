Self-defense used in shooting death of John Bartrom, owner of Jericho Home Improvements, prosecutor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No charges will be filed against the man who shot and killed John Bartrom, who owned Jericho Home Improvements, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said Friday.

Peters Baker said that after reviewing the case, her office found that the unidentified man who killed Bartrom acted in self-defense.

The killing happened just after midnight on Jan. 7, 2024, near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found Batrom dead in the parking lot of a business in the area.

Investigators found the man who shot Bartrom after the pair were involved in a struggle.

Bartrom allegedly tried to pull the man from his vehicle.

The relationship between the two wasn't immediately clear, and there isn't any clarification on what led to the violence.

"Evidence showed the man who shot Bartrom fired a handgun after Bartrom struggled with the man and Bartrom tried to pull the man from his vehicle. Jackson County prosecutors came to this legal conclusion in consultation with police detectives," a release from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney office said.

Bartrom owned Jericho Home Improvements, which is located in Kansas City, Kansas.

