Sex crime charges filed against former Paola High School coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County, Kansas, District Attorney’s Office formally filed sex crime charges against a former Paola High School coach on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chad Kelsey was arrested for sexual assault allegations involving minors.

He faces one count of rape of a female born in 2004 in connection to an incident on Aug. 13, 2022. Also connected to that incident is the charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

He also faces one count of unlawful sexual relations between a teacher and a student over 16 years-old in connection to an incident between April 1 and July 25, 2022.

The charges all involve the same victim.

Kelsey made his first appearance in court at 8:45 a.m. Friday morning. He’s set to return to court for a hearing at 2:30 p.m. on June 8.

He remains in custody as of Friday afternoon at the Miami County Jail.

As part of the bond condition, Kelsey can’t have any contact with the victim, the victim’s residence, and Paola High School. He's also not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition, consume alcohol, is subject to random drug testing, can’t commit any additional crimes and have any contact with any of the witnesses.

