Shawnee man sentenced to over 8 years for 2023 fatal crash involving elderly man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced Zakary J. Ignowski on Wednesday to just over eight years in prison for a 2023 fatal crash in Shawnee, Kansas, that took the life of a man and critically injured a woman.

Ignowski was sentenced to 66 months for one count of involuntary manslaughter and 32 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively, according to a Johnson County District Attorney's Office press release.

Ignowski was 18 years-old when he plead guilty in December to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of DUI aggravated battery great harm for the fatal crash that occurred on May 14, 2023.

He was 17 years-old when he was charged in the crash on May 16, 2023.

On May 14, 2023, around 4:30 p.m. the Shawnee Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road.

Leland R. Scott, 71, of Shawnee, died in the collision. A 69-year-old woman passenger riding with Scott suffered critical injuries.

Ignowksi had a breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

