Shawnee woman sentenced to 18 years in death of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee woman was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for the death of her son in a fire on Feb. 13 .

Karlie Phelps, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child in August.

She admitted to leaving her child alone in a residence located at 10502 W. 69th Terrace while she was in Wyandotte County.

When she arrived at the scene of the Shawnee home fully engulfed, court documents report a law enforcement officer heard her mumble, “I lit it. No. I know I put it out. That would be an accident.”

Phelps then blamed the child’s father, Nicholas Ecker , for the incident, but the Shawnee Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

Within the 18-year sentence, probation is granted for 3 years.

—