Shawnee woman sentenced to 18 years in death of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee woman was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for the death of her son in a fire on Feb. 13.
Karlie Phelps, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child in August.
She admitted to leaving her child alone in a residence located at 10502 W. 69th Terrace while she was in Wyandotte County.
When she arrived at the scene of the Shawnee home fully engulfed, court documents report a law enforcement officer heard her mumble, “I lit it. No. I know I put it out. That would be an accident.”
Phelps then blamed the child’s father, Nicholas Ecker, for the incident, but the Shawnee Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.
Within the 18-year sentence, probation is granted for 3 years.
—