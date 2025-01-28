Sheriff: 2 children found dead Monday night in Linn County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two children found Monday night.

According to a social media post, deputies responded around 8 p.m. Monday to the Lake Chaparral Community on a report that two children were missing.

Additional resources were called in to help search for the two juveniles. The search led investigators to believe the juveniles were at a lake in the area.

A drone led searchers to the two juveniles deceased in the water and trapped under the ice.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department’s Dive Team recovered the bodies from the lake.

Deputies were working Tuesday to investigate the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.