Sheriff identifies 2-year-old boy who drowned at Oak Grove home last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified a 2-year-old boy who drowned at a home in Oak Grove last week.

Carson Bryant-Ferrantello was found in a residential pool, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies first responded to the home around 11:50 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, in hte 38600 block of E. Parrent Road.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the investigation into his death was ongoing.

"Our team is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances surround this tragic incident," he said in a press release. "In the meantime, we continue to urge everyone to take all necessary precautions around standing water to reduce the risks."

—

