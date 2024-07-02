Watch Now
Sheriff identifies 2-year-old boy who drowned at Oak Grove home last week

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jul 02, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified a 2-year-old boy who drowned at a home in Oak Grove last week.

Carson Bryant-Ferrantello was found in a residential pool, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies first responded to the home around 11:50 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, in hte 38600 block of E. Parrent Road.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said the investigation into his death was ongoing.

"Our team is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances surround this tragic incident," he said in a press release. "In the meantime, we continue to urge everyone to take all necessary precautions around standing water to reduce the risks."


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

