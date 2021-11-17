Shooting victim dies from injuries, woman charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot and severely injured in Kansas City, Missouri, last week has died from his injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Malik McCree, who was shot on Nov. 11, was taken off life support and passed away.

He was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Olive Street and a person of interest was taken into custody nearby at the time.

Brandi Edgerson, 23, was charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action in the incident.

It's not clear yet whether the prosecutor will upgrade the charges now that McCree has died.

