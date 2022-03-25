Shooting victim reliant on life support, suspect charged with murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A February shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, is now being classified as a homicide due to the victim's inability to survive without medical life support.

Davonte Robinson, 18, was shot on Feb. 22 in the area of East 101st Street and Fremont Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remains there on life support.

Police identified Terrance Robinson, 19, as a suspect and presented the investigation to prosecutors.

Terrance Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .