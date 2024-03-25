Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old last seen in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert is in effect for 91-year-old Harold “Barney” Nossaman.

Shawnee police report Nossaman was last seen around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Jake’s Place, located at 12001 Johnson Drive.

His vehicle was last spotted Sunday afternoon near Truman Road and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nossaman is known to drive a black Chevy GMS with Kansas license plate QHS 680.

Police described Nossaman as around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding but has gray hair on the sides.

Additionally, Nossaman is said to display symptoms of dementia.

Anyone with information on the 91-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

