Sisters face charges in weekend smoke shop shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two sisters face charges in a shooting over the weekend at a smoke shop in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Ashley Mack and Mia Shaw each face one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of armed criminal action and second-degree burglary.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to The Lit Smoke Shop, 2706 Independence Ave., on a reported shooting.

Police said an altercation took place before shots were fired.

Court documents state the sisters were in the car together when they received a call from their brother.

He informed them they were all banned from the smoke shop and claimed a store employee pointed a gun at him.

Mack and Shaw changed their route and went to the smoke shop to confront the employee about the ban.

When they entered the shop, Mack began yelling at the employee, and Shaw said she tried to "de-escalate the situation."

Surveillance footage from the shop showed the employee using his body to push the sisters out of the store while they attempted to hit him, “swinging their hands and fists toward him,” per a court document.

The employee swung back at the two as he pushed them toward the parking lot. In the struggle, Mack gestured to what appeared to be a firearm.

The employee then backed up toward the store, pulled out a gun and shot toward Mack, who fell to the ground. Shaw picked up Mack’s gun and shot into the store, where the employee returned gunfire. Witnesses were inside as the shooting transpired.

Shaw used her vehicle to take Mack to an area hospital, where police said she was treated for serious injuries. Mack is now in stable condition.

Bullets also struck the store window, a display case and a car driving by.

The employee told police the siblings had been “problem customers." He said the brother had brought an AR pistol into the store and made threats, including saying the day before the shooting that he would come back to rob the shop.

When police asked the brother about the threats, he said that he could “say whatever he wanted due to freedom of speech,” per a court document.

The bond for both Mack and Shaw has been set at $75,000/10%.

Shaw made her initial appearance Monday. She’s due in court next May 6 for a bond review hearing.

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