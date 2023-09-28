Smithville teacher charged in killing stepson had shot teen's dad in 2016 argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Smithville School District elementary teacher charged in Sunday’s deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Staley High School student also shot the teenager’s dad during a 2016 argument, according to records obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team.

But prosecutors never filed charges against Steven L. Woods in that previous shooting – investigated by Kansas City, Missouri, police as an aggravated assault -- because they determined he had protection under Missouri’s Castle Doctrine of self-defense.

“The detective on that case spoke with an assistant prosecutor in our office on the phone and discussed the situation,” Alexander Higginbotham, public information officer for the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, told the I-Team on Wednesday. “She informed the detective that from her review of the facts, the suspect (Woods) would be protected by Missouri’s Castle Doctrine of self-defense."

“As such, no charges were filed for the 2016 incident,” he added.

Clay County prosecutors charged Woods Sunday with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault in the death of Joseph M. Bonacorso.

The teenager’s mom, identified in the probable cause statement as Victim #2, was also shot and seriously injured during the domestic violence incident on Sunday in the 1300 block of NE 119th Terrace.

During that early morning altercation, police said Joseph Bonacorso can be heard saying to Woods: “Are you going to shoot me like you did my dad?”

The I-Team confirmed through court records and Kansas City police that Woods shot Bonacorso’s dad, John, in 2016.

Woods admitted to that shooting when he talked to police on Sunday, saying it was “later deemed self-defense.”

In the 2016 Kansas City police report of the incident, Woods also admitted that he shot John Bonacorso “once with a 40 caliber.” His then-girlfriend, who is Bonacorso’s ex-wife, told police that her ex-husband came to their Northland home around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016, and started banging on the front door. She said Woods asked him to leave and then “there were loud words exchanged and then she heard the gunshot.”

Police said they saw a small entry wound in John Bonacorso’s abdomen. They called EMS, who took him to the hospital.

At the scene, police said they saw a spent silver casing inside the front entry. They also found a wooden handled large mallet, described as “conducive to a truck driver’s tire checker” next to John Bonacorso’s body.

Police said they retrieved a black-colored pistol from Woods, who was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Civil case pending in connection to 2016 shooting

In 2021, John Bonacorso filed a personal injury lawsuit against Woods and his ex-wife for injuries he sustained in that shooting.

Bonacorso alleged that Woods shot him during an argument on Dec. 30, 2016. According to Bonacorso, the argument unfolded when he went to pick up his children for his visitation at the Northland home where his ex-wife and her then-boyfriend, Woods, lived.

Bonacorso said Woods was inside the home at the time – behind a locked storm door – when Woods shot him in the abdomen.

Woods' attorney, however, argued the shooting was justified.

Attorney Kevin Jamison claimed that John Bonacorso threatened Woods and attempted to enter the couple’s home.

“Plaintiff was shot in defense of defendants’ person and home,” Jamison wrote in a document filed in February 2022. “All of defendants' actions were in self-defense, defense of others, or under Missouri Castle Doctrine.”

How did Woods - a teacher in Missouri - pass a background check?

After news surfaced about the 2016 shooting by Woods – a certified teacher in Missouri for the past seven years -- the I-Team asked the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education how he passed a background check.

In other words, why wasn’t a teacher involved in a shooting seven years ago flagged in the system?

“DESE is only notified when certified educators are charged with a crime,” department spokeswoman Mallory McGowin said.

“All individuals applying for a teaching certificate in Missouri go through a background check," McGowin said. "After completing the initial background check, a certified educator is then added to the national Rap Back program. That allows DESE to be notified if a subsequent arrest of that person is reported to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.”

McGowin said her office learned about the charges against Woods in Joseph Bonacorso’s case this week “once he was arrested and fingerprinted.”

Asked if Woods’ teaching certification is now in jeopardy, McGowin said: “DESE will follow this case and take the appropriate action against his certificate when/if he is convicted.”

At that time, she said, Woods' case would go before the State Board of Education to determine appropriate discipline.

On Monday, Woods entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment. He is currently in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled back in court on Oct. 2 for a bond reduction hearing and his preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3.

Deadly shooting of Joseph Bonacorso

When Kansas City police responded to Sunday’s shooting at Woods’ home, they found Joseph Bonacorso suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. He died at the scene, according to Kansas City police.

Court records state that Woods and his wife had been at a pool party the afternoon before the shooting. The couple started to argue on the way home -- after his wife caught Woods texting another woman.

When the two arrived home, Woods' wife allegedly grabbed his phone after he fell asleep. She ran into a bathroom in the home and locked herself inside.

Woods' wife told police that her husband broke through the door to retrieve his phone. She alleged that he threw her down inside a bathtub multiple times.

During the altercation, another witness, who was inside the home, tried to intervene while Woods and his wife were in the bathroom. That witness said Woods came after her, so she retreated and locked herself in a bedroom. She said Woods broke through her door and damaged her television. Fearing for her life, she said she called Joseph Bonacorso.

Detectives interviewed three other witnesses who were with Joseph Bonacorso on the night of the shooting.

All three told detectives that Joseph Bonacorso had returned home because he'd received calls about Woods and his mom fighting.

When Joseph Bonacorso arrived home, he tried to stop the fighting and confront Woods, while two of his friends went to help his mom and the victim locked in the bedroom leave the house.

According to the probable cause statement, Woods had locked himself in a bedroom and told detectives he heard Joseph Bonacorso say, "I'm going to kill that motherf*****r," so he retrieved a gun.

Eventually, Woods exited the room to confront Joseph Bonacorso. One witness told investigators he saw Woods shoot Bonacorso five to six times.

Woods told detectives that Joseph Bonacorso allegedly raised a knife toward him before admitting that he shot the teenager.

During the altercation, Woods also shot his wife. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Response by Smithville School District

Dr. Mark Maus, the superintendent for the Smithville School District, confirmed Woods is an elementary teacher at Maple Elementary School.

He also issued this statement to families:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. Smithville School District has been made aware of a tragedy involving a Smithville School District staff member. Steven Woods, Maple Elementary Teacher, has been arrested and charged with several serious crimes. To that end, Smithville School District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation involving the staff member. Please know that this incident does not involve any other Smithville staff or any Smithville students.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.