KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A threat on social media made toward KIPP Legacy High School, which is located in east Kansas City, Missouri, prompted the school to close on Tuesday, school officials said.

School officials learned of the threat early Tuesday morning and decided to close out of an abundance of caution.

The school and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department have launched an investigation into the incident.

Classes will resume Wednesday with additional security measures in place.

