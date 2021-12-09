South Plaza area in Kansas City, Missouri, deals with rash of break-ins, thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homeowner near Loose Park in Kansas City, Missouri, said she was targeted for theft not once, but twice within a week.

The thieves didn’t care about the home security cameras that got a good look at them.

Security camera caught one of the suspects red-handed breaking into an SUV Tuesday night in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, video shows the thieves pull up in a Volkswagen to the homeowner's driveway.

The video shows one of the suspects allegedly getting out of the passenger seat and walking up to the SUV.

Using a tool he breaks the window and dives into the center console digging for valuables but, he was out of luck.

"There’s nothing in the cars, they're basically empty, it's a third car that we use in the wintertime," the homeowner said.

The homeowner didn't want to be identified afraid the thieves will target her again.

She told KSHB 41 News it's not clear why the thieves would target her in the first place.

"I have no idea," she said. "Taking the papers is a concern within itself, as to why they even waste the energy, I think it was actually the receipts from the prior window being broken out and that was like three months ago."

Just few days ago, in the wee hours of Dec. 3, a suspect stopped by to check both SUVs in her driveway.

"It’s easy in and out as far as just a quick pop and go," she said. "You know a lot of these have longer driveways so, you know, you'd have to drive up, whereas we don't have as much of a driveway."

Since the break-in she talked with other residents in the Sunset Hills and South Plaza areas who've noticed a rash of similar thefts.

According to the KCPD crime map, theres more than two dozen cases involving property and theft in the area last month alone.

"I had a neighbor a couple months ago that they stole his car and a golf cart," she said. "A brand new car and he still hasn't recovered it."

A spokesperson for KCPD said the biggest issue they've seen in recent months regarding car break-ins has been in and around the entertainment districts, with thieves looking for firearms.

KCPD are also reminding people going to GEHA at Arrowhead Stadium to avoid leaving firearms and other valuables in their vehicles.

The department said especially if they are parking in the satellite areas just off the property, as they’ve seen many thefts from vehicles in those lots.

Following this most recent case, the victim says the homeowners' association plans to increase patrols to deter criminals.

"We have security and we have alarms and you know, I just think people are blatant now and they don't really care," she said. "And I think with the holidays, the biggest concern is that they're not scared of anything."