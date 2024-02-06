Southeast High School student facing charges for assault on school resource officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Southeast High School student is facing assault charges in connection to an altercation Monday night involving students and a school resource officer.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were requested to respond around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the high school as several students were involved in an altercation.

As part of the altercation, a school resource officer attempted to escort a student to an administration room, but the student allegedly became combative and assaulted the officer, reportedly kicking him in the mid-section several times.

As additional officers attempted to help bring the student into custody, another student, identified in court documents as Tre’viar Lowe, reportedly put the school resource officer in a headlock for 10 seconds. Witnesses eventually freed the officer from the headlock.

The officer was transported to an area hospital. Court documents revealed the officer lost consciousness at the hospital and required intubation. The officer remained in the intensive care unit on Tuesday as doctors attempted to relieve swelling in his airway.

Eventually officers were able to take both students into custody.

Lowe, who faces third degree assault of a special victim/police officer, told detectives he was coming to the aid of his girlfriend, who was allegedly combative with the original officer.

The female student was also taken into custody. She remained in the Jackson County Juvenile Center as of Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if she had also been charged.

