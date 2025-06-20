Spectrum says vandalism caused outage Friday for some Kansas City area customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spectrum says vandalism caused an outage for some of its customers across Kansas City on Friday.

Several agencies across the region reported communications issues due to the vandalism on one of Spectrum’s fiber lines.

“These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, local businesses and potentially emergency services,” a Spectrum spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Friday.

The spokesperson said crews responded to the outage, which some agencies started experiencing Friday morning. Work continues to restore service.

The company plans to work with local law enforcement to locate suspects. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

In May, the company cited a “ criminal act of vandalism ” against a primary and secondary network that led to an outage on May 17.

Vandalism to a Google Fiber line was cited as the cause of an outage in the Northland on May 11.

