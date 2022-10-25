St. Charles County jury to hear trial for North Kansas City police officer's alleged murderer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a North Kansas City officer in July will be heard by St. Charles County jury, but it will remain in Clay County.

Joshua Rocha, 32, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 19 shooting death of NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez and could face the death penalty.

Clay County Circuit Judge David P. Chamberlain made the ruled Tuesday after Rocha's attorney filed an Application for a Change of Venue on Sept. 12.

Rocha turned himself in at the Clay County Annex less than 20 minutes later after Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. He allegedly admitted to killing Vasquez because he didn't want to go jail.

In the motion for a venue change, Rocha's attorney, Tiffany Leuty Winningham, argued that the trial should be moved due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Rocha's attorney said the media coverage surrounding the case will not allow for a fair trial.

It also cited comments made by Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on KCMO Talk Radio. Lucas said Rocha "assassinated" Vasquez and that message needs to be sent to the community.

The state did not oppose Chamberlain's decision to keep the trial in Clay County but use a jury from across the state. A Cass County judge reached a similar arrangement for Kylr Yust's murder trial in April 2021.

Rocha's case was continued until Jan. 3, 2023.

