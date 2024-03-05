Star players from Chiefs, Royals featured in 'Vote Yes' ad for passage of sales tax for stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — YesOn1JacksonCo, a campaign to convince voters to approve a 3/8-sales tax to pay for construction and improvements to the Royals and Chiefs stadiums, released a video with players from both teams.

The video was posted on the Chiefs X (formerly Twitter) account Monday night.

"We need you," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said in the video.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said "To vote 'yes' on question 1."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, defensive end George Karlaftis and safety Justin Reid also are in the video.

Royals catcher Salvador Pérez says, "¡Vota si!," in the video, which means vote yes in Spanish.

Voters will decide on April 2 whether to repeal an existing sales tax that is scheduled to end in 2031 and replace it with the same tax rate of 3/8-cents for 40 years, until 2064.

The Royals have stated they intend to build a new stadium in the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Last week, the Chiefs announced initial plans to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead and said its contingent on voters passing the sales tax question.

—

