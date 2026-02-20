Status Nightclub closed by city officials after 2 women killed, 2 others injured in shooting inside the club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Signs posted today on the front and side doors of the Status Nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, state that the club is closed because it "has been deemed unsafe by the building official."

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on X Thursday evening that "Kansas City is committed to enforcement of our City Code to ensure the health and safety of our community."

Two women, Eboni Silas, 29, and Tishauna Ballard, 24, were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside the club in the 2800 block of Southwest Boulevard.

Jason Gould/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, has opened an investigation into business practices at Status Nightclub following a deadly shooting Sunday.

The two women were on the dance floor when Dontae Brooks, 27, allegedly began shooting after another person pointed out a man on the dance floor, according to a court document.

Brooks is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the women's deaths.

Another woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth shooting victim — a male — arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, according to police.

"I'm confused, I'm hurt, I'm lost. I can't breathe," Tamika Bowman, Ballard's mother, told KSHB 41 News crime solutions reporter La'Nita Brooks on Tuesday.

RELATED | Mother mourns daughter killed in nightclub shooting; suspect faces murder charges

Tamika Bowman Tishauna Ballard, shot to death at KCMO nightclub

The city sent out a statement earlier this week about the investigation into the deadly shootings at the club.

"Kansas City’s Multidisciplinary Task Force and Regulated Industries Division are actively investigating both Blvd Nights and Club Status following the February 15 shooting inside the establishment.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

If, following a thorough investigation, a business is found to be in violation of City ordinances, its City‑issued operational licenses may be suspended or revoked. Business owners have the right to participate in an appeals process if they disagree with the determination.

Kansas City remains committed to protecting public safety, holding businesses accountable to established regulations, and ensuring that nightlife venues operate in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of residents and visitors alike."

Brooks is scheduled for a bond review hearing on Feb. 25 in Jackson County Court.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.