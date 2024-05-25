Summer curfew begins Friday night for those 17, younger in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The summer curfew is back this weekend for teens 17 and younger in Kansas City, Missouri.

The curfew includes the city's entertainment districts: Country Club Plaza, Westport, 18th and Vine Jazz District, Zona Rosa and downtown KCMO.

"The summer curfew is meant to promote a safe environment for all and focuses only on youth who are unaccompanied by a parent or responsible adult after evening hours," according to a Kansas City, Missouri, police department news release.

For children 17-years-old or younger, they must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult after certain weekend hours.

The curfew for the five entertainment districts is 9 p.m. for children 17 and younger not with a parent or responsible adult.

The citywide curfew for children 15 and younger is 10 p.m. for those not with a parent or responsible adult.

The citywide curfew is 11 p.m. for children ages 16 and 17 not accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

Police say if a child is in violation of the curfew, the child or children could be detained.

The parents or guardian will be given a citation. Fines can run from $125 to a maximum of $500.

The curfew runs from Memorial Day weekend through the last Sunday in September.

—

