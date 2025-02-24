Sunday double homicide under investigation in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double homicide Sunday afternoon is under investigation by the Independence Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of E. Winner Road on reports of a shooting.

Police said initial reports indicated there were possibly injured parties inside as well as an armed subject who was refusing to exit.

Once IPD SWAT officers arrived, police were able to enter the home, where two dead men were discovered.

Another man inside the home was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

IPD said there is “no danger to the public.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

