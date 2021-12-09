Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating officer in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and pulling over at least one vehicle, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

"He was identified after being detained on Dec. 5," a spokesperson for the department said. "He was detained after an officer located the vehicle when the subject had ran to two separate emergency calls following the fire department with its emergency equipment activated. He at the time identified himself as a firefighter."

The suspect turned himself in, the spokesperson said, but has not yet been charged and has been released pending those charges.

The first confirmed incident of an individual impersonating an officer came on Nov. 23, but the department previously said the same person is suspected in other incidents.

