Suspect arrested in connection with Thursday double shooting in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a double shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The two victims of the shooting are both in stable condition, and one has since been released from the hospital.
"Shawnee Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 21600 block of 51st Place to investigate an armed disturbance," police reported in a release. "Officers discovered a 17-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds to his torso and an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg."
A dispute occurred and two people fled the scene, according to police.
The two alleged assailants fled in a white car, "possibly a Ford Focus or similar model with black painted wheels or missing all four hubcaps."
Those with information regarding the crime are asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.
