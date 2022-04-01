Suspect charged after shooting, killing man who offered him ride at Independence gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a man who offered him a ride at a gas station in Independence.

Aaron L. Simmons, 29, is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the shooting death of David J. Rowe .

The shooting happened at Minit Mart in the 4200 block of S. Noland Road on March 29.

According to court documents, Rowe's girlfriend told investigators they were at the gas station to purchase cigarettes but the store was closed.

Rowe allegedly spotted Simmons outside of the Minit Mart cussing and yelling at someone over the phone.

Because it was raining, Rowe told his girlfriend he would offer him a ride and pulled up next to a gas pump.

Simmons allegedly approached the couple yelling at them because he was almost hit by the car.

Rowe rolled his window down and told Simmons he was only there to offer him a ride.

Simmons then allegedly pulled out a hand gun and yelled that he would shoot.

Rowe then allegedly got out of his car and told Simmons, "Just shoot me!" Simmons is accused of then shooting Rowe three times, sending him to the ground.

Investigators used surveillance video to release still photos of Simmons to the media.

A tipster called the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline and identified Simmons as the suspect.

Investigators located Simmons at a residence and arrested him on March 31.

—