Suspect charged in downtown KCMO parking garage assaults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect faces multiple charges for a series of parking garage assaults in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Alf Cheffen, 48, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree harassment and third degree-assault.

The charges stem from three incidents in which Cheffen allegedly approached women in parking garages while carrying a handgun.

The first victim told police she was crossing through a garage in the area of 12th Street and Central Avenue when a man, later identified as Cheffen, walked toward her and told her he had a gun.

The woman told him she was calling the police, at which point she said Cheffen slapped her in the face and she fell to the ground.

The next day, another woman said Cheffen followed her through a parking garage connected to a downtown grocery store.

She was able to get in her car and lock it, though Cheffen allegedly knocked on her car window with his gun before walking away.

A third victim said that a few days later, Cheffen approached her in another parking garage and assaulted her.

She was able to get away from him when a car drove past them.

Police identified Cheffen through past work.

They also put out a public call to identify him, from which they received five tips identifying Cheffen as the suspect.

A victim also picked him out in a lineup.

Cheffen was previously convicted of armed robbery in Kansas.

Cheffen was taken into police custody Tuesday night. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

