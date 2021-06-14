Suspect charged with murder in deadly crash following police chase on U.S. 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces multiple charges, including murder, in a deadly June 4 crash that killed a Smithville woman.

Thirty-year-old Francois Orloff, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the crash which killed 73-year-old Patsy Arnold.

Orloff was fleeing from law enforcement officers on U.S. Highway 50 in a stolen Ford Ranger when the crash happened.

Orloff crossed the highway median, hitting two vehicles, one of them Arnold’s.

She was killed on impact. Her passenger was injured.

The driver in the second car Orloff hit suffered minor injuries.

Orloff’s vehicle, the stolen red pickup, landed on its top in the ditch.

Though he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to officials, he suffered only minor injuries.

Orloff ran from the scene until he was eventually caught and arrested by a Jackson County deputy.

He reportedly told police he’d taken drugs and just kept driving faster and faster in attempt to take his own life.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said more charges may be filed against Orloff in the future.

For now, he’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

