KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Lawrence, police said.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the 2400 block of Alabama Street.

Police responded to the scene and found Isaiah Neal dead.

Detectives received a tip that led police to Miami County, where police worked with the Miami County Sheriff's Office to follow leads.

The suspect later surrendered without incident.

