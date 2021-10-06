Suspect in fatal shooting near University of Kansas campus arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents from the U.S. Marshal Service arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly Lawrence shooting that happened near the University of Kansas campus.

Andrel Darnell Spates Jr., 19, was arrested in Tennessee on suspicion of first-degree murder.

On Sept. 8 , officers from the Lawrence Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street.

There, officers found Christian Willis, 21, dead at the scene.

Spates Jr. is currently awaiting to be extradited to the Douglas County Jail.

No information on what may have led to the shooting has been released.

